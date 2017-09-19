FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French regulator asks EDF to widen checks on Creusot components
#Oil report
September 19, 2017 / 8:31 AM / a month ago

French regulator asks EDF to widen checks on Creusot components

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator said on Tuesday that it had asked state-controlled power group EDF to widen checks on certain, non-nuclear components made at the Creusot site, which has been under scrutiny over possible manufacturing flaws.

The Creusot Forge last year halted production of nuclear reactor vessels after the regulator was made aware of manufacturing flaws and falsified manufacturing tracking documentation. The facility remains closed.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough

