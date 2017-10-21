FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French utility EDF extends St. Laurent 2 nuclear reactor outage to Nov. 2
#Oil report
October 21, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in 4 days

French utility EDF extends St. Laurent 2 nuclear reactor outage to Nov. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF has delayed the restart of its 900-megawatt St. Laurent 2 nuclear reactor by five days until Nov. 2, a notice on power grid operator RTE’s website showed on Saturday.

EDF and RTE did not give reasons for the outage extension at the French reactor.

St. Laurent 2, offline since Sept. 23 for maintenance and refuelling, is one of 12 reactors that EDF has submitted files related to a components documentation investigation to French nuclear regulator ASN.

The nuclear watchdog has said it will review the files before authorising the restart of each reactor.

EDF said on Friday that it had received clearance from ASN to re-start its 1,300-megawatt Paluel 4 reactor, the first in the batch.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Stephen Powell

