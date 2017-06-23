FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to stop granting oil exploration licences - Energy Minister
June 23, 2017

France to stop granting oil exploration licences - Energy Minister

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French energy minister Nicolas Hulot said on Friday the government planned to present a draft law this autumn that would stop granting licences for oil and gas exploitation in France and overseas territories.

"There will be no new licence granted for exploration of hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn," Hulot said on his Twitter account following an interview on BFM-TV,

Hulot, an environmental campaigner before he became a minister last month, also added that diesel and petrol taxation would remain unchanged in the near future. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Cyril Camu; Editing by Andrew Callus)

