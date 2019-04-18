France's main pilot union threatens week-long strike in May

FILE PHOTO: Bagagge trolleys are seen at the arrivals area at the Nice Cote d'Azur international airport in Nice, September 27, 2014.REUTERS/Patrice Masante/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s main pilot union, the SNPL has warned the government it will call a strike from May 6 to May 11, which could affect all airlines operating in France, if a new law threatens to diminish its powers of representation.

The union fears that a transport law being discussed in parliament could group them with other larger trade unions in the sector in negotiations with legislators or employers, drowning out their voice particularly on issues that concern pilots, La Tribune newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said the union has sent a nationwide strike notice to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne and Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud.

The strike could affect all airlines operating in France including Air France, Aigle Azur, Corsair, XL Airways, Easy Jet and Vueling.