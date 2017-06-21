FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Justice Minister Bayrou leaving government - media
June 21, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 2 months ago

French Justice Minister Bayrou leaving government - media

French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou presents a bill on ethics for public office holders at the ministry in Paris, France, June 1, 2017.Philippe Wojazer/Files

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou is leaving the government and will not be part of the next government after a reshuffle expected later on Wednesday, French media said, quoting local news agency AFP.

Bayrou is the head of the Modem centre-right party, an ally of President Emmanuel Macron's Republic On the Move party in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Modem party is also the target of an investigation into alleged fake jobs opened by prosecutors earlier this month.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

