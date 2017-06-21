French govt spokesman says MoDem exit from cabinet 'simplifies things'

PARIS (Reuters) - France's government spokesman Christophe Castaner on Wednesday said the resignation of all ministers from the MoDem party allied to President Emmanuel Macron would "simplify things".

A source in the prime minister's office confirmed Justice Minister and MoDem party head Francois Bayrou and Junior European affairs minister Marielle de Sarnez were quitting the cabinet, a day after another Modem minister said she wanted no further role in the administration.

"It simplifies things," spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Europe 1 radio.

"We have a majority after Sunday's big win (in the parliamentary election) and we have the wherewithall to govern. So now it's time to get to work."

The MoDem party is embroiled in a scandal over accusations of public funding misuses.

It joined forces with President Emmanuel Macron's Republic On The Move party in a parliamentary election that ended on Sunday with a commanding victory for Macron, who has promised to clean up and rejuvenate French politics.

He would retain an absolute majority in parliament even without MoDem's support.