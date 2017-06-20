FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
A third of France's Republicans lawmakers split away from group
#World News
June 20, 2017

A third of France's Republicans lawmakers split away from group

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A third of the conservative The Republicans' party newly elected lawmakers are splitting away from their peers to create their own parliamentary group, one of the lawmakers said, in a further sign of the dynamiting of France's political landscape.

The self-styled "constructive" group, made of about 40 lawmakers belonging to the moderate wing of The Republicans, is set to support centrist President Emmanuel Macron on a case-by-case basis, while others in the party staunchly oppose him.

Parliamentary elections on Sunday gave Macron's centrist Republic On the Move party a solid majority.

The conservative The Republicans are the second-biggest party in parliament, with 113 lawmakers.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Irish

