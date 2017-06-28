FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
French PM to announce further steps to boost Paris as financial hub
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 28, 2017 / 11:49 AM / a month ago

French PM to announce further steps to boost Paris as financial hub

1 Min Read

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends a news conference to unveil the government's labour reforms, in Paris, France, June 6, 2017.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will announce "strong measures" in the coming weeks in order to boost the attractiveness of Paris as a global financial hub, said a government spokesman on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters at a news briefing that those new measures were likely to be announced by mid-July. He did not give any more precise details.

Paris, along with other rival European cities such as Frankfurt, has been stepping up its plans to enhance its standing as a global business capital following Britain's vote last year to quit the European Union.

Former Bank of France governor told Reuters this week that banks from London have been quietly securing licences to operate from Paris after Brexit, with planned reforms from new president Emmanuel Macron likely to boost the French capital's standing as a financial centre.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Irish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.