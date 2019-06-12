France's Le Pen faces trial over Twitter images of Islamic State atrocities

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally party, speaks during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right politician and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will face trial over publishing images of Islamic State atrocities on Twitter in December 2015, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

She had tweeted the images after some French media carried comments comparing her National Front party - now renamed National Rally - to Islamic State.

Lawyers for Le Pen could not be reached for comment. Le Pen has said before that legal proceedings against her are a form of political interference.

Le Pen’s party rode a wave of nationalist sentiment to win the most votes in France’s election to the European Parliament last month.

Le Pen, whose immunity to prosecution as a parliament member was lifted in 2017 so she could be investigated over the Twitter images, could face a fine of up to 75,000 euros and three years in prison.

The judicial source did not say when the trial would take place.