France's sports minister quits ahead of expected cabinet shuffle

PARIS (Reuters) - French sports minister Laura Flessel said on Tuesday she was resigning from President Emmanuel Macron’s government for personal reasons.

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel arrives for a visit at the French national football team training center in Clairefontaine near Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The former Olympics fencing champion, among Macron’s most popular ministers, announced her resignation shortly before an expected cabinet reshuffle.

“I will continue to be a faithful team mate of the president and prime minister, whose determination I admire and whose values and patriotism I share,” Flessel said in a statement.