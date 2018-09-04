FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Sports News
September 4, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's sports minister quits ahead of expected cabinet shuffle

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French sports minister Laura Flessel said on Tuesday she was resigning from President Emmanuel Macron’s government for personal reasons.

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel arrives for a visit at the French national football team training center in Clairefontaine near Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The former Olympics fencing champion, among Macron’s most popular ministers, announced her resignation shortly before an expected cabinet reshuffle.

“I will continue to be a faithful team mate of the president and prime minister, whose determination I admire and whose values and patriotism I share,” Flessel said in a statement.

Reporting by Paris Newsroom; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.