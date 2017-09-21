FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's National Front number two quits as tensions split Le Pen's anti-euro party
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 21, 2017 / 6:33 AM / in a month

UPDATE 1-France's National Front number two quits as tensions split Le Pen's anti-euro party

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The right-hand man of French National Front leader Marine Le Pen said he was quitting the party, raising the prospect of a split in the far-right’s ranks after Le Pen’s defeat in the May presidential election and months of internal feuding.

Florian Philippot, vice-president of the anti-immigrant and euro-hostile party, used an early morning appearance on French television to announce a departure that had looked increasingly inevitable as tensions with Le Pen hit boiling point.

Philippot is seen as the champion of the party’s opposition to the euro and its pledges to quit the shared currency - one of the policies believed to have badly damaged Marine Le Pen in the May election where she was beaten by centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Philippot, whose responsibilities for strategy and communications were earlier removed by Le Pen, told France 2 television that he did not like being sidelined.

“I‘m not into being ridiculed. Yes, of course, I am quitting the National Front,” he said.

The party, which has made major inroads in local, regional and European elections, is due to hold a major congress at the turn of the year where internal divergences in the wake of its ballot box defeat to Macron and his new party are set to come to a head. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Brian Love; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.