January 25, 2018 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

French fishermen block entry to Calais port - P&O Ferries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French fishermen on Thursday blocked entry to the northern port of Calais, France’s busiest passenger port and a major entry point to Europe for British goods, halting all ship movements, P&O Ferries’ freight division said.

“The Port of Calais is closed due to French fisherman blockade. Currently no ship movements in the port,” P&O Ferries Freight said on Twitter.

The fishermen are protesting against losses they say are inflicted by some countries’ use of electrified fishing nets, said local fisherman Stephane Pinto. (Reporting by Pierre Savary in Lille, Julie Carriat and Richard Lough in Paris; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
