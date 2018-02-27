FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

France to meet record power usage with Spanish, German imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - France will cover expected peak power consumption with massive power imports from Spain, Germany and other countries as frigid temperatures boost electric heating, RTE data showed on Tuesday.

France has Europe’s most temperature-sensitive electricity grid as about a third of French homes are heated with electric heaters and every one degree Celsius drop in outside temperature requires an extra 2,400 megawatt hours in power, equivalent to the power consumption of the city of Paris.

Updated RTE forecasts show maximum forecast electricity consumption of 95,000 megawatthour (MW) Tuesday evening at 1945 Central European Time, which would be the second-highest power consumption level since the 102,100 MW record on Jan 8, 2012.

On Wednesday, peak usage of 94,626 MW is forecast for 0930 CET, but peak consumption will level off in the second half of the week as temperatures rise. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Laurence Frost)

