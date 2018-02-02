FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Oil report
February 2, 2018 / 3:31 PM / in 12 hours

Grid operator RTE warns of strikes in French power sector from Feb. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Power utilities EDF and Uniper have been notified of a strike in the French power sector which will impact their electricity production, grid operator RTE said on Friday.

CGT, one of France’s more hardline trade unions, has called for a nationwide strike in the electricity, gas and rail sectors on Feb. 8 to protest against government liberalisation policies in the public sector.

RTE said on its website that French state-controlled utility EDF had been notified that workers would stop work for 24 hours starting Wednesday Feb. 7 at 2000 GMT.

At Uniper’s production sites, workers plan to go on strike from midnight on Feb. 7 until March 31, RTE said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.