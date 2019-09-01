Money News
September 1, 2019 / 8:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

France plans to privatise lottery company Francaise des Jeux in November: finance minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France aims to privatise its national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) in November, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

The French state, which currently controls 72% of FDJ, has said it plans to retain at least 20% of Europe’s second-biggest lottery operator following the sell-off, promised for this year.

Le Maire said the privatisation would most likely occur “during the month of November” barring any sharp stock-market downturn. He was speaking in an interview with CNEWS televsion, Europe 1 radio and daily Les Echos.

Reporting By Simon Carraud,; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

