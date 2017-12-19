France yet to decide on privatising airport operator ADP - state holding group

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The French government has yet to make any decision over whether to privatise Paris airport operator ADP, the head of APE, which groups together the state’s holdings in companies, said on Tuesday.

“Contrary to what I‘m seeing in a lot of press reports at the moment, no decision or move has been made by the French government,” Martin Vial told France Info radio.

ADP, in which the state has a 50.6 percent stake, has long been tipped at one of the prime candidates to kick off a wave of privatizations as the government seeks to raise funds for a new fund to finance innovation.

Vial said there was also no decision regarding a privatisation of lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ). He said the company was among several businesses which the state was analyzing as it weighs up its options. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Ingrid Melander)