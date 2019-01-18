Factbox: Impact of France's 'Yellow Vests' protests on companies

PARIS (Reuters) - The “yellow vests” movement - named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists have to carry in their vehicles - started in mid-November as a protest against a fuel tax but has since grown into a broader backlash against President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Below is a list of companies which have made statementsabout how the protests have hit their businesses.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Estimated 15 million euro hit to revenue.

The airline said it had been impacted by last-minutecancellations of bookings due to the protests.

CASINO:

Casino expects around 50 million euros in lost revenue, it said on Jan. 17. Casino nevertheless kept its overall 2018 financial targets.

FNAC DARTY:

Around a 45 million euro loss on sales in France and Belgium The electronics goods retailer said it had been hit byhaving to close stores during the protests.

RICHEMONT: No precise figures given. Nevertheless, Richemont said thatduring the latter part of the fourth quarter, sales in Europewere affected by social unrest in France which negativelyimpacted tourism and led to store closures for six consecutiveSaturdays.

SODEXO:

No precise figures given. Chief Executive Denis Machuel saidthe protests had impacted parts of its business exposed to theFrench tourism sector, although he added this impact shouldbe “manageable”.