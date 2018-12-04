French PM suspends planned fuel tax increases for six-month period

A protester wearing a yellow vest, the symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel prices, holds a flag near burning debris at the approach to the A2 Paris-Brussels Motorway, in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government on Tuesday suspended planned increases in three taxes on fuel for a six-month period starting Jan.1 in response to nationwide protests against high pump prices and living costs, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced.

“This anger, you’d have to be deaf or blind not to see it or hear it,” Philippe said in an address.

“The French who have donned yellow vests want taxes to drop, and work to pay. That’s also what we want. If I didn’t manage to explain it, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change.”