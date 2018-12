French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Francois de Rugy, French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, deliver a statement after a meeting with a representative of the yellow vest protest movement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will not travel to Poland for a climate change summit following violent clashes on Saturday between “yellow vest” protesters and police in Paris and elsewhere in France, his office said.

Philippe had been due to travel to the COP24 on Monday. He will be replaced by Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy.