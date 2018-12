Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any allegations that Russia helped whip up anti-government protests in France are slanderous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“We have not interfered and will not interfere in the internal affairs of any countries, including France,” Peskov told reporters.