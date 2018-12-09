France's Macron to make "important announcements" in coming week - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with French mayors at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France November 21, 2018. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a major announcement early in the coming week, his government’s spokesman said on Sunday, following a day of violent nationwide “yellow vest” protests against the high cost of living.

“The President of the Republic will of course make important announcements,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on LCI television. He gave no details about timing or about what Macron could announce.

Senior allies of Macron said on Friday that the president would address the nation early in the coming week. Macron has already scrapped a planned fuel tax increase but the move has failed to end the “yellow vest” protest movement, which demands lower taxes, higher minimum wages and better pension benefits.