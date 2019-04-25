Highlights: Macron's main measures in response to 'yellow vest' protests

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference to unveil his policy response to the yellow vests protest, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The following are key quotes from a rare press conference by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, responding to months of “yellow vest” protests with new measures.

ON MACRON’S GOVERNMENT REFORMS

“I asked myself: Should we stop everything that was done over the past two years? Did we take a wrong turn? I believe quite the opposite.”

ON FRANCE’S TOWN HALL DEBATES AFTER THE PROTESTS

“We are above all children of the Enlightenment. And it is from these debates, these deliberations, this capacity to contradict one another ... that good solutions can emerge for the country.”

ON SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS

“We must maintain public service (in the countryside)... guarantee the access for all to health services and guarantee that no school or hospital will be closed without the mayor’s approval.”

ON REFORMING FRANCE’S CIVIL SERVICE

“I want to reform our senior public service. This is not a meritocratic system any more... We don’t need job-for-life protection.”