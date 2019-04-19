Macron to unveil yellow-vest response at Thursday press conference

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech for the Parisian Firefighters' brigade and security forces who took part at the fire extinguishing operations during the Notre Dame of Paris Cathedral fire, at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will outline a broad new policy push shaped by months of town-hall style meetings across France in response to the “yellow vest” protest in a press conference on April 25, the Elysee palace said on Friday.

Macron, who had to cancel a speech on the new policies on Monday because of a fire at Notre-Dame cathedral, will hold the press conference - the first of his presidency - at the Elysee palace at 6 pm local time.