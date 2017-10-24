Smaller French unions, students to joint hardline CGT in Nov. 16 strike

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - France’s hardline trade unions CGT, Force Ouvriere (FO), and student unions have called for a day of nationwide protest on Nov. 16 against planned reforms by President Emmanuel Macron.

The unions said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the reforms - aimed at easing labour regulations and reducing public sector jobs - would limit workers rights, curb social protection and put young people in a precarious situation in the labour market.

“Given the gravity of the situation, the unions have decided to make Nov. 16, 2017 a day of inter-professional and student mobilization which will include strikes and demonstrations,” the unions said.

“The aim of the strike is to get the government to withdraw those measures that we consider dangerous or unacceptable,” said Pascal Pavageau, an FO union official.

Strikes led by the CGT have so far failed to halt the reforms. (Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)