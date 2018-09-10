FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

French second-quarter online retail sales up 14.4 percent: Fevad

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Online retail sales in France rose 14.4 percent to 22 billion euros ($25.40 billion) in the second quarter, the country’s e-commerce federation (Fevad) said on Monday.

The figures reflect growth in a sector that has seen Amazon and others make inroads, putting pressure on bricks-and-mortar retailers like Carrefour to accelerate their own digital offerings, cost cutting and purchasing alliances.

Sales generated on web-based marketplaces rose 14 percent, while sales via apps on tablets and smartphones grew by 20 percent.

The average value of each online purchase fell by 4 euros year-on-year to 63 euros, but there was an increase in the frequency of purchases, the federation said.

Three of the most visited e-commerce websites in France are Amazon, CDiscount, owned by French retailer Casino, and online discount retailer vente-privee.

In 2017, e-commerce represented 8.7 percent of overall French retail sales, up from 7.7 percent in 2016.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Richard Lough

