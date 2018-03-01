French retailer Leclerc raided over pricing policy -minister

* Minister says Leclerc may have flouted discounting rules

* Raids by consumer fraud officials took place this week

* Rival warned recently over prices that sparked shop brawls

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Thursday that consumer fraud investigators raided the offices of Leclerc this week because they suspected breach of rules on discount selling and price guarantees for suppliers.

The raids followed a government warning last week that rival supermarket group Intermarche could be fined for selling Nutella at prices so low that it sparked brawls among shoppers trying to grab jars of the hugely popular chocolate spread.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire took Leclerc to task in a TV interview at France’s annual farm show, where politicians often go to show that they are supporting food producers, notably to get a fair price for supplies to powerful retail groups.

Le Maire told Public Senat TV that he was“disappointed” by Leclerc, adding:“They (the raids) were justified by information we gathered, showing this major retailer may not have respected trading rules that apply to everyone without exception.”

Leclerc on Wednesday said it had had a visit from officials from France’s consumer fraud watchdog. It attributed the raids to its initial reluctance to sign a charter raising regulated minimum food prices. It did not elaborate.

The supermarkets are under pressure in annual prices talks to accept limits on the scale of discounts they impose on food products as part of a wider plan aimed at protecting farmers who have long complained about being hit by a squeeze in margins that they say benefits consumers but hurts producers. [

Those talks were set to draw to a close this week.

Le Maire said that the consumer fraud watchdog - an arm of the finance ministry called the DGCCRF - had conducted a total of 265 checks so far this year at French retailers.

“There are retailers who do not play the game,” he said.“If investigations or verbal warnings are required I will do everything necessary,” the minister said.

Leclerc has overtaken Carrefour as the leading food retailer in France by market share, partly because its prices are typically lower than those at rival stores. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love and Richard Lough)