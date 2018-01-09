FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phone-hooked drivers face licence suspension in France
Sections
Featured
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 7:37 PM / a day ago

Phone-hooked drivers face licence suspension in France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Drivers caught swapping texts or chatting on their phones at the wheel risk having their licences suspended under new road safety rules in France, where the government is under pressure to halt a rise in road deaths.

Vehicles drive along the A62 motorway in Toulouse December 31, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

The crackdown, defended on the grounds that drivers are four times more likely to crash if toying with hand-held devices, was one of several measures announced by the government on Tuesday, along with a lowering of speed limits.

The rise in smartphone use is fuelling concern that digital dabbling will become as deadly as drunk-driving, especially if the punished only by fines.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government is under pressure to combat resurgent road accident numbers. The number of road accident deaths has been on the rise since 2014, with most accidents still attributed to excess speed, use of alcohol and drug-consumption.

In Europe, bans on hand-held device usage are widespread but offences are generally limited to fines that vary from less than 50 euros in Ireland to several hundred in the Netherlands.

Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.