Amid fears of U.S. Africa pullout, French minister to travel to Washington

French Defence Minister Florence Parly leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Armed Forces Minister said on Wednesday she would travel to Washington in the coming days to discuss the United States’ military support to French forces in the Sahel region amid growing concern of a U.S. exit from the area.

“Indeed, we count on the precious support of the United States for the success of this consolidated effort,” Florence Parly told lawmakers, referring to French and African operations in the region.

“I will be in the American capital in the coming days to consolidate the existing deployment,” she said.