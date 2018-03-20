FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday morning, where he was to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his election campaign financing, an official in the French judiciary said.

Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Paris St Germain vs Guingamp - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 24, 2018 Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy in the stands REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

The probe related to alleged Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign, Le Monde newspaper reported. A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
