Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, walks at the funeral procession for Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean in Luxembourg May 4, 2019. Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial for influence peddling after the country’s highest court rejected his final bid to have the case thrown out, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Sarkozy is accused of offering to help a prosecutor win promotion in return for leaked information about a separate inquiry. Sarkozy, who is embroiled in several criminal investigations, denies any wrongdoing.