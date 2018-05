PARIS (Reuters) - Police on Sunday arrested and held for questioning a friend of the attacker who stabbed and killed a bystander in Paris on Saturday, a judicial source said.

French police secure a street after a man killed a passer-by in a knife attack in the heart of Paris and injured four others before being shot dead by police, according to French authorities in Paris, France, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucien Libert

The man, arrested in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, was born in 1997, the same year as the attacker.