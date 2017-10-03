Factbox: Main elements in France's counter-terrorism bill

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s National Assembly (lower house of parliament) will vote to adopt a counter-terrorism bill on Tuesday, including measures to increase police and intelligence agency powers when there is a security threat or reason to believe an attack is planned.

The bill, still subject to amendments but expected to be definitively approved by mid-October, will transpose into law several powers granted to the police and other agencies under a state of emergency that began in November 2015, after the Islamist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

The state of emergency, the most sweeping anti-terrorism powers in Europe, will expire at the end of October.

Below is an outline of the measures that will come into force if the bill passes into law. Human rights and legal experts have raised concerns about the sweep of the proposals, including the fact that in some cases the interior ministry would be able to act without judicial oversight.

Under the proposals, the legislation would remain in place until at least 2021, and the government will have to report to parliament annually on how it is using the new powers.