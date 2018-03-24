FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
March 24, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

French gendarme who traded places with hostage is dead - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during a deadly supermarket siege in southwestern France on Friday has died, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

A general view shows gendarmes and police officers at a supermarket after a hostage situation in Trebes, France, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The gendarme, or policeman, had been left fighting for his life after being hit by gunfire inside the Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes before elite police raided the premises and killed the attacker, who had burst into the store yelling “Allahu Akbar”.

“Dead for his country. France will never forget his heroism, bravery and sacrifice,” Collomb said in a Twitter message in which he gave the gendarme’s name, Arnaud Beltrame.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.