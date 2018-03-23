Islamic State claims France shooting, provides no evidence - statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State on Friday claimed a shooting in the southwestern French town of Trebes, but gave no evidence.

A car is evacuated as French police officers secure the area during a security operation in Carcassonne, near the supermarket of Trebes, France, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The attack killed three people as a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket, screaming “Allahu Akbar”, the town’s mayor said..

Islamic State said in a statement released online that a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the attack. The jihadist group gave no other details.