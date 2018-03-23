FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron: Attack act of "Islamist terror", IS claim being checked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron called the killing of three people in southern France on Friday and act of “Islamist terrorism”, but said security services were still checking whether the Islamic State group was really behind the attack as it claims.

Police officers and investigators at a supermarket after a hostage situation in Trebes, France, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

“I want to tell the nation tonight of my absolute determination in leading this fight,” Macron said, flanked with his prime minister.

“I urge our fellow French citizens to remain aware of the terrorist threat, but to also be aware of the force and resistance our people demonstrated each and every time it was attacked,” Macron said

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish

