Corrected: Brother of Marseille attacker arrested in Italy: police

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said on Sunday they had arrested the brother of Ahmed Hannachi, the Tunisian man who killed two young women with a knife outside the Marseille train station a week ago in a suspected terrorist act.

An Italian anti-terrorism squad arrested 25-year-old Anis Hannachi in Ferrara, Italy, on Saturday evening on an international warrant issued by France, a police statement said.

On Oct. 1, Ahmed Hannachi shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) as he killed the women, French police sources said.

Ahmed Hannachi was shot dead by a French soldier. The militant Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but did not name the assailant.

After what Italian police described as a “very complex” investigation, Anis Hannachi was tracked down in Italy, the statement said, and is being held on suspicion of complicity in his brother’s attack and membership in a terrorist group.

No other information was provided about the operation, which was coordinated with French judicial and anti-terrorism authorities, the statement said.