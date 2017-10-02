Marseille attack suspect had shown Tunisian passport to police: prosecutor

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected of carrying out Sunday’s attack in the French city of Marseille, killing two people, had presented a Tunisian passport when last stopped by police in Lyon just two days earlier, said the Paris public prosecutor Francois Molins.

Molins told a news conference that the suspect’s details came up on criminal databases and that he went by seven different identities - none of which were on French anti-terrorist check lists.

He added that one such identity named him as “Ahmed H”, born in 1987 in Tunisia, and that French authorities were trying to identify the authenticity of the Tunisian passport and his real name.

A soldier shot the suspect dead after he had stabbed two women to death at Marseille main train station on Sunday, in what officials described as a “likely terrorist act”

Molins added that the suspect told police he lived in Lyon, was homeless, divorced and had problems with drug abuse.