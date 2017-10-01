FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marseille attacker slit throat of one victim, stabbed other in stomach -source
October 1, 2017

Marseille attacker slit throat of one victim, stabbed other in stomach -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/MARSEILLE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The two victims from Sunday’s attack at Marseille’s train station suffered gory injuries, with a police source saying that one victim’s throat was slit while the other was stabbed in the stomach.

Another police source said the man suspected of behind the attack, who was shot and killed by French soldiers, was estimated to be aged between 25-30 years and no had no identification papers on him. No other details were immediately available about the suspect.

France’s SNCF railways body also advised people to drop plans to travel to and from Marseille’s train station. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and John Irish; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish)

