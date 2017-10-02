FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marseille suspect had been released by police just prior to attack - source
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 16 days ago

Marseille suspect had been released by police just prior to attack - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police officer is seen outside the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, France October 1, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. STAN MARCELJA/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected of carrying out Sunday’s attack in the French city of Marseille, killing two people, had been arrested and then released by police two days before the incident, a source close to the police investigation said.

The source said the suspect - who went by eight different identities or aliases - was stopped by police in Lyon on Sept. 29 on suspicion of robbery. He was then released for a lack of evidence.

The suspect’s identity remained unclear, the source added.

“The murderer had eight different aliases. Each time he was stopped, he presented a different identity paper. That’s why it’s so difficult. At one moment, he says he was born in France, at another he says he was born in Algeria,” the source said.

A soldier shot the suspect dead after he had stabbed two women to death at Marseille main train station on Sunday, in what officials described as a “likely terrorist act”.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish and Robin Pomeroy

