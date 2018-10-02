FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France says freezing of Iran assets linked to foiled attack

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday that a decision to seize assets belonging to two Iranians and the Iranian intelligence services was linked to a foiled attack against an Iranian opposition group rally near Paris on June 30.

“An attempted attack in Villepinte was foiled on June 30. An incident of such gravity on our national territory could not go unpunished,” said a joint statement issued by the French foreign ministry, the French interior ministry and the French economy ministry.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough

