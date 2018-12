French soldiers stand guard near closed wooden barracks shops at the traditional Christkindelsmaerik (Christ Child market) in front of the Cathedral the day after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It appears that no Americans were killed or injured in an attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a separate tweet, cited the “very bad terror attack in France” but gave no other details.