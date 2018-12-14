World News
December 14, 2018 / 3:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fourth victim of Strasbourg market attack dies - prosecutor

1 Min Read

People cry as they light candles in tribute to the victims of the deadly shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday that a fourth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday’s Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

“The person had been fighting for their life,” an official in the prosecutor’s office said.

The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

