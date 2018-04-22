FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 22, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

France's Mont Saint-Michel evacuated after man threatens police - district prefect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities said they evacuated the major tourist attraction of Mont Saint-Michel after a man threatened police on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Mont Saint-Michel, in the French western region of Normandy, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

A local bar owner heard a man uttering threats after he entered the site in the northwestern region of Normandy around 0530 GMT, district prefect Jean-Marc Sabathe told France Info radio.

“For security reasons and in order to clear up any doubt, since we don’t know his aim, I’ve decided to evacuate the Mont,” he said.

Mont Saint-Michel, which is surrounded by water at high tide, draws more than a million visitors a year to its abbey and other sites, making it France’s biggest tourist attraction outside Paris.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.