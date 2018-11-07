French police secure hospital in northern France after threat

PARIS (Reuters) - A security operation is underway in the northern French town of Dunkirk, a police source said on Wednesday, following a media report of a bomb threat at a hospital in the town.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported on its website that a woman had threatened to detonate a bomb at the hospital site, and that the surrounding area had been cordoned off.

Photos posted on the newspaper’s Twitter feed showed police vehicles sealing off the area.