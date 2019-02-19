World News
February 19, 2019 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

French police shoot man after knife attack in central Marseille

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - French police shot dead a man in central Marseille on Tuesday after he stabbed four people in the southern port city, in an attack that did not appear to be terrorism-related, police sources said.

The assailant tried to take a gun out to fire on police officers before they shot him, the source said.

The man wounded two people on a tram and two people in the street, one of them seriously.

Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

