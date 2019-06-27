Gunman wounds two at French mosque, suspect later found dead

PARIS (Reuters) - A gunman shot and wounded an imam and another person outside a mosque in the western French city of Brest on Thursday, police said.

The main suspect was later found dead with a bullet wound in his head in an apparent suicide in the nearby town of Guipavas, a police source told Reuters.

Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said the gunman opened fire as people left the mosque in the city’s Pontanezen neigbourhood.

It was not immediately clear why he made the attack, Recappe told Reuters.