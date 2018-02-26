French PM: reform of SNCF state railways to be pushed through by decree

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - French rail workers will no longer enjoy special employment perks, with new hires to fall under France’s national labour law when the government pushes through reform of the state-run SNCF train company by decree, the prime minister said on Monday.

The government will start a process of sweeping reforms with a debate in parliament in mid-March but, in the event of wide opposition, the assembly will not have a final vote, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

The prime minister’s comments will anger labour unions who have already threatened protests in March over the planned reforms. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Richard Lough)