South Korea's Naver invests further 100 mln euros in French tech fund
October 19, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 3 days ago

South Korea's Naver invests further 100 mln euros in French tech fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Naver Corp is investing a further 100 million euros ($118 million) in French technology fund K-Fund I, marking the latest sign of international interest in the French start-up technology scene, which is vying to rival London.

K-Fund I is steered by Korelya Capital, which was founded and is led by former French digital economy minister Fleur Pellerin.

Korean-born Pellerin is credited with launching the “French Tech” initiative in the early years of ex-President Francois Hollande’s mandate, which put the country’s burgeoning tech scene on the map.

Earlier this year, Facebook picked Paris’ “Station F” mega-campus as the site of its first ever start-ups incubator.

$1 = 0.8474 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
