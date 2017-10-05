FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 5, 2017 / 5:20 PM / in 12 days

Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Iliad, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Group are likely to see the monthly rent they pay to access Orange’s fixed copper network drop in 2018, according to proposals from French telecoms regulator Arcep on Thursday.

The proposals come as French telecoms operators are moving away from the traditional copper network to new fibre optic networks for their fixed high-speed internet services.

Orange, France’s former telecoms monopoly, offers access to its fixed copper network to rivals under regulated tariffs. These costs are passed on to customers through bundled offers that generally include television, fixed phone and internet.

Under Arcep’s proposals, the monthly price cap to access the network would drop to 9.31 euros in 2018 from 9.45 euros in 2017.

It would then rise to 9.41 euros in 2019 and 9.51 euros in 2020, as the decrease in the use of the copper technology is expected to accelerate by the end of the decade.

The French regulator said it took into account Orange’s accounting constraints and the investments made by Orange and other operators in high-speed fibre optic broadband services to determine the price caps.

Arcep’s proposals are under public consultation until Nov. 6.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.