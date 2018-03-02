FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 6:42 AM / a day ago

France's Canal+ suspends broadcasts of TF1 channels in fee feud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - France’s Canal+ media group, part of Vivendi, says it is suspending broadcasts of channels owned by TF1, saying the latter is imposing“unreasonable” fees on its distributors.

“The Canal+ group reasserts its wish to be able to broadcast Groupe TF1’s free channels but does not intend to pay in order to transmit them,” Canal+ said in a statement, adding that it was taking the case to a commercial court in Paris.

TF1, part Bouygues, is already engaged in a legal tussle with Orange over a similar fee dispute. (Reporting by Bertrand Boucey, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
